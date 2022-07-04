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Coronavirus, 5G and Mercury Toxicity All Equal Death From Low Oxygen.
The Mercury Channel
The Mercury Channel
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56 views • July 04, 2022

5G may not directly cause oxygen deprivation in humans due to the destruction of the hemoglobin molecule but it has been shown to cause some symptoms that are similar to the corona virus that may contribute to increase in complications. Wifi and EMF have been proven in research to cause a decrease in cell permeability resulting in chronic disease symptoms and mercury toxicity does the same thing. EMF from cell phones and 5G has been demonstrated in the scientific literature to cause a decrease in iron in the blood which contributes to a decrease in oxygen in the body as iron in hemoglobin is responsible for ability of hemoglobin to carry oxygen.https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw

https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J


https://www.newaquatechpanama.com


https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-06-5g-alter-hemoglobin-coronavirus-patients-oxygen-deprivation.html


https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935118300355#t0015


______ https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2020/04/21/mike-adams-how-5g-alters-blood-cell-permeability-amplifying-coronavirus-fatalities/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T2R2htAaqg


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okg7uq_HrhQ



https://foodbodyfit.com/natural_therapies/iron-deficiency-anemia/


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5636244/

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