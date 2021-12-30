OFF THE RAILS

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Sanjay Sesame https://youtu.be/AavcKU53adw
Battle Hymn (book 2011) https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/19213385-battle-hymn
Gupta/Clinton/Gates 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFZW0rv9yLY&;t=162s
Population Control (book 2015) https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/24828104-population-control
Ted & Sanjay 2019 https://youtu.be/XIyViBTPPJ8
Ted & the Planeteers https://youtu.be/lmXDbKlX9CI
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