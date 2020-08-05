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AC. MMS: How to test parts per million for each drop of Chlorine Dioxide. Tests with water, cranberry juice and apple juice.
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1531 views • August 05, 2020
I demonstrate how to test parts per million of Chlorine dioxide with a test kit that I got online. I am doing this with 1 and 3 drops to see if water, cranberry juice and apple juice give the same ppm readings. According to my tests, there are about 8ppm of MMS in each 4oz of mixed liquid. The juices seem to not affect the ppm much so I am happy about that. Thank you "Simply Juice" brand.
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