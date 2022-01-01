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TeamWhite 2021 No 6: Year End Roundup: COVID, Jews, Maxwell, China, South Africa and more...
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108 views • January 01, 2022
Topics: COVID, Jews, Zuckerberg, pedophile, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Corruption, China, Russia, South Africa, Bitcoin, Metaverse, Diversity, immigrants from Africa, Hatred of Whites and more!
Regarding South Africa we discuss: Blacks can't pass exams, so they fake the numbers at schools and universities. Electricity and Telephone landline price increases. Highest petrol prices ever. Other government collapses: TV broadcasting, national airlines, etc.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
Regarding South Africa we discuss: Blacks can't pass exams, so they fake the numbers at schools and universities. Electricity and Telephone landline price increases. Highest petrol prices ever. Other government collapses: TV broadcasting, national airlines, etc.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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