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"BABYLON MUST FALL" - God Himself Will Tear Down America
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214 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Strong word against Babylon- For your lusts, for casting God aside, for idolatry and wickedness BABYLON MUST FALL. God says the nation will grow weak because of constant crisis, failing economic significance, worthless money and behind-the-scenes political manipulations. The media will make it worse through relentlessly stirring the pot and non-stop 24 hr coverage through it all. Enemies past and present will attack and take everything America has. In all this the unseen hand is working to bring in the New World Order under a fierce king- Obama- he will oversee the final fall of America.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/03/babylon-must-fall-may-3-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
A DREAM OF THE END OF AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
SEPULCHRES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/sepulchres-a-lament-january-9-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Strong word against Babylon- For your lusts, for casting God aside, for idolatry and wickedness BABYLON MUST FALL. God says the nation will grow weak because of constant crisis, failing economic significance, worthless money and behind-the-scenes political manipulations. The media will make it worse through relentlessly stirring the pot and non-stop 24 hr coverage through it all. Enemies past and present will attack and take everything America has. In all this the unseen hand is working to bring in the New World Order under a fierce king- Obama- he will oversee the final fall of America.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/03/babylon-must-fall-may-3-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
A DREAM OF THE END OF AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
SEPULCHRES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/sepulchres-a-lament-january-9-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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