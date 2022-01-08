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Insurance deaths up 40% people 18-64 Scott Davison OneAmerica Indiana
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76 views • January 08, 2022
Scott Davison CEO of One America shares that insurance deaths are up 40% in people age 18-64 in 2021 over pre-pandemic. The data is consistent with every player of insurance. The usual should be 10% and this is the highest death rate ever.
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