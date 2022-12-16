Covid Lie Crumbles The Solution Remains

Thursday, December 15th, 2022 Live Stream - Part 1





Our Public Courthouses are now FULLY EXPOSED FOR CORRUPTION BY BAR MEMBERS...





Download the instruction doc on this page https://awarriorcalls.com/case-13-the-peters-family/





Then attach the 4 pdfs below the link/attach to email and let all these corrupt people ACTING for service corporations which ALL governments are... know that their corruption is finished....Now is the time for man to rise and wipe this evil off the face of the earth..... the BAR does NOT operate lawfully... only legally which does NOT apply to a man or woman.





The Gig is UP for the corrupt BAR... these rats all need to be exposed once and for all.





The truth is coming hard and fast....and your action emailing is the spear of truth!





It's time we remove these rats from these sacred buildings they have infested every aspect of truth and replaced it with their corrupt LEGAL system... there will be no forgiveness.... they all will be held accountable in the end.





God Speed





A Warrior Calls:

