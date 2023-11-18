SPECIAL SHOW ON THE ASCENSION WITH JFK & JUDY CALI!

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I will be having a very special Thanksgiving on the Ascension, with lightworkers from around the world, and Judy Cali, America's best psychic! Joining the show will be Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Nostradamus, Albert Einstein, Adama, Archangel Michael, and others. I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
