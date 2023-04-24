Jeremy Herrell is honoring Miles Guo and the 600 million people of the New Federal State of China around the world to spread the news about the CCP being the cancer of the world

https://gettr.com/post/p2f7kip2456
@JeremyHerrell is honoring Miles Guo and the 600 million people of the New Federal State of China around the world to spread the news about the CCP being the cancer of the world.
@JeremyHerrell 在表彰 郭文貴和全球 6 億新中國聯邦人民向政府傳播關於中國共產黨是世界的毒瘤。
#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
