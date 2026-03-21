Donald Trump - Suspicious Mines (Official Music Video)

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Donald Trump performs his classic 1950's hit song Suspicious Mines on the Ed Sullivan Show with his back up singers Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and JD Vance.
Donald Trump's inspiration for the song was from Iran closing down the Strait of Hormuz in the conflict with the USA.
Mirrored - Dr Phoxotic