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Trump Retweets Call to Fire Fauci
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63 views • April 13, 2020
By Kristinn Taylor
Published April 12, 2020 at 6:19pm
President Trump retweeted a post Sunday evening that included a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the controversial member of Trump’s White House coronavirus task force who accused Trump of ignoring his advice to institute social distancing in mid-February in an interview with CNN Sunday morning, saying that lives “could have been saved.” Trump himself did not directly comment on Fauci.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-retweets-call-fire-fauci/
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Published April 12, 2020 at 6:19pm
President Trump retweeted a post Sunday evening that included a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the controversial member of Trump’s White House coronavirus task force who accused Trump of ignoring his advice to institute social distancing in mid-February in an interview with CNN Sunday morning, saying that lives “could have been saved.” Trump himself did not directly comment on Fauci.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-retweets-call-fire-fauci/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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