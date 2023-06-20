Create New Account
"Just Breathe!" Deputy, Civilian SUCKED INTO Drainage Pipe During Flooding
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
June 19, 2023


Deputy William Hollingsworth was attempting to assist a man in flood waters in Florida when the man disappeared under the water. When the deputy jumped in after him, he was sucked into a drainage pipe that the civilian had also been caught in. Both men were submerged for around 30 seconds and traveled almost 100 feet underneath Highway 98 before resurfacing on the other side. Both men survived.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vx8wbnk1rdU/

floridasurvivalfloodingdeputysubmergeddrainage pipesucked into pipewilliam hollingsworthman disappeared

