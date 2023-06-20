"Just Breathe!" Deputy, Civilian SUCKED INTO Drainage Pipe During Flooding

June 19, 2023





Deputy William Hollingsworth was attempting to assist a man in flood waters in Florida when the man disappeared under the water. When the deputy jumped in after him, he was sucked into a drainage pipe that the civilian had also been caught in. Both men were submerged for around 30 seconds and traveled almost 100 feet underneath Highway 98 before resurfacing on the other side. Both men survived.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vx8wbnk1rdU/