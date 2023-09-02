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IT JUST GOT WORSE. “Napalm-like” Injuries | The Maui Massacre
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1559 views • September 02, 2023

After seeing Oprah and the rock’s video, people have been lighting up social media with their opinions. Three weeks later and officials still have not provided a death toll and still no update on all of the missing children and the 15 missing school buses. Sadly, The maui massacre is already 3rd page news now.

A very disturbing article came out from Daily Mail with the headline “Maui fire victims have 'napalm-like' injuries similar to those seen in WW2 or Vietnam - as cadaver dogs are brought in to search for 1,000 missing after worst natural disaster to hit Hawaii in 60 years”

“The victims and survivors of Maui's wildfires have been left with 'napalm-like' injuries, the likes of which haven't been seen since the Vietnam war, according to rescue teams now tasked with combing through the incinerated rubble of Lahaina. “ “Michael Havoc Thomas, a military veteran who owns and operates HAVOC, a private rescue and training company in Hawaii, gave a harrowing description of the reality of the devastation. “

“'The news will not be able to show you the real survivors or the real victims. It’s very WW2 flamethrowers and Vietnam napalm like. That is not an exaggeration.' “

“Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world, with about 400 sirens positioned across the island chain to alert people to various natural disasters and other threats. But many survivors said that they didn't hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare and only realized they were in danger when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby. “

This week we heard Joe Biden saying he appointed Bob Fenton as the main point man for the Maui disaster. Fenton who was not only on the ground since before the fire but was also in attendance at a natural disaster seminar 3 months ago in Maui with all of the senior elected officials. What's unbelievable is that they also had a wildfire expert as a guest speaker. And…. Look who posted about this on their social media. None other than Herman Andaya. The man who did not sound the sirens.

Taking a closer look at the photos from that seminar, you will see Maui Governor Josh Green in attendance, Mayor Bissen, as well as Herman Adaya who is very busy taking notes on what to do should there be an emergency like a fire. Emergency response director, 4 months ago at a disaster preparedness conference…. in Maui….talking specifically about wildfires. Now that Herman Andaya has resigned, the sirens are going off. Will Cain tweeted “Word in Lahaina is that they’ll have to scrape six inches of soil due to toxicity of the burn. This is also a spiritual and historical site. So an entire town, razed and scrapped six inches into its soul and history, is the price of bad planning, bad priorities and bad politics.”

Joe Biden called on FEMA to “finish the job”. I don’t know if finish the job is the best choice of words. I also don’t know if 700 bucks per affected household is gonna do anything for the people while they see Black Rock owned Hawaiian Electric gets 95 million dollars. As Biden said that money will be used to harden the power grid or smart city power grid. Survivors of the fire are still saying that there is no relief being provided for them.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus have threatened to shut down the government if their demands are not met. Amongst the demands included from the House Freedom Caucus are: opposing to a “blank check for Ukraine.” The White House has asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion for Ukraine in emergency defense aid and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support.

Marjorie Taylor Green said “FEMA is underfunded by $4 BILLION, Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is only funded $1 per Georgian, Hawaii’s Lahaina is in desperate need of help from devastating fire killing 50+ people, and America is broke. Biden wants to send another $24 BILLION to Ukraine. NO!!”

A government shutdown means that aid to Maui will cease. Families and businesses in desperate need of financial help to get through this crisis will be cut off. If the government shuts down, that can create challenges for relief for Maui.

Mirrored - Hustle Bitch

Keywords
mauimassacrefireslahaina
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