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74 Have Died! - At Least 5,800 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Contracted COVID-19
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170 views • April 16, 2021
Some 5,800 Americans contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus that causes it, federal officials said Thursday.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/least-5800-fully-vaccinated-americans-contracted-covid-19-74-died/
DR JUDY MIKOVITS - THE COVID19 'VACCINE' IS A KILLING MACHINE
https://www.brighteon.com/942f3b08-06c9-4e83-9e64-0c37b9f138ad
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/least-5800-fully-vaccinated-americans-contracted-covid-19-74-died/
DR JUDY MIKOVITS - THE COVID19 'VACCINE' IS A KILLING MACHINE
https://www.brighteon.com/942f3b08-06c9-4e83-9e64-0c37b9f138ad
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