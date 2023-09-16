Create New Account
Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 7
Beer and Gear
All good things come to an end, my friends. By day 6 she was showing the signs. Day 7 was not a big surprise, but to be fair I wouldn't have had this for that long.We did dedicate the last 1/4 of the mini keg to the brothers ( and sisters) who couldn't be with us.

A finely crafted and tasty brew but knock it out by day 4 for best results.

Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks!

Prost !

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

