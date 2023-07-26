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July 26, 2023 Hunter Biden, North Korea welcomes China, Russia, Netanyahu, China's Wang, Greece
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Reuters


July 26, 2023


July 26, 2023: Hunter Biden in court, North Korea welcomes China and Russia, Netanyahu, China's Wang returns, Greece fires


1. U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden arrived at a Delaware courthouse on Wednesday where he is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes, part of a deal that allows him to avert conviction on a gun-related charge.


2. After years of pandemic isolation, North Korea has invited its friends back this week, hosting senior Chinese and Russian delegations for 70th anniversary commemorations of the Korean War and the struggle against the United States and its allies.


3. Israel's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would hear an appeal against a new law that curbs some of its own powers, pitting it against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government that is seeking an overhaul of the judicial system.


4. China's decision to reappoint its top diplomat Wang Yi as foreign minister one month after former rising star Qin Gang disappeared from public view means Washington will be dealing with a familiar face in its bid to steady relations with its main strategic rival.


5. Wildfires raging across Greece for more than a week abated on Wednesday, though firefighters still battled on several fronts to contain blazes that have killed three people and caused thousands of tourists to evacuate.


Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rKrU_YkfRU

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russiaisraelchinahunter bidennetanyahunorth koreagreecereuterswildfireswang yi5 stories
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