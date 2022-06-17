2nd Amendment: To Prevent "the Greatest Danger to Liberty"

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The founding generation repeatedly warned us about the great dangers to liberty posed by large standing armies. The best way to guard against that danger? Prevent the need for them - one of the leading principles behind the 2nd Amendment.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 17, 2022
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