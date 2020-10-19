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Are You Self-Aware of Emotional Energy Transference?
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14 views • October 19, 2020
Have you ever felt your emotions shift during a social exchange? Maybe you were left feeling unwell or worn out. This may be due to emotional energy transference. Science shows that when the people you come into contact with are stressed or upset—those emotions can be incredibly contagious. In this blog, learn techniques to affect the energy you are absorbing or putting off. Energy Matters, LLC. Blog:
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/are-you-self-aware-of-emotional-energy-transference
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/are-you-self-aware-of-emotional-energy-transference
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