Declassified Transcript Bombshell: FBI Spy Halper Bragged About Links To Russians 1893-9A

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• The transcript shows that Halper name-checked several former Russian intelligence officials who he has met throughout his storied career.
• The former Cambridge professor plied Papadopoulos with questions about the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia and WikiLeaks.
It wasn’t long into his conversation with George Papadopoulos at a prestigious social club in London weeks before the 2016 election that FBI confidential informant Stefan Halper mentioned his links to several retired Russian spies.
“I have a lot of friends in Russia,” Halper told Papadopoulos -- Declassified Transcript Bombshell: FBI Spy Halper Bragged About Links To Russians – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Pvje30qzf3O
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