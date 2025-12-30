© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com
Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantNews
Cancer Patients See Miraculous Recoveries After Taking Ivermectin - Vigilant News
Vigilant News video on Ivermectin as an effective cancer treatment, and people who have used it to fully treat cancer, from using this anti-parasitic medication.
For anyone who has cancer and is not aware of Ivermectin, which can be used to treat many types of cancer fully, we recommend you watch this video, which will open your eyes to this excellent alternative cancer treatment option.