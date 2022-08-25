China’s Covid Lockdowns Take Hard Hit on Foreign Brands

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https://gnews.org/post/p1d1rdc9c
08/24/2022 The CCP’s Zero COVID policy has severely hit Chinese consumer demand, causing sales of big brands to plummet in the Communist China. Starbucks Corporation was the hardest hit, with about a quarter of its stores closed during the lockdown. Apple Inc. held up the best among foreign brands, and also began to suffer.