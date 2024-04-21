MAUI FIRES | People were literally burning to death and officials are texting ‘LOL’

INSANE: ‘Wow... LOL’: Atty General Report - officials texting LOLs & 'you made my day'. Text messages from ex-MEMA head point to lack of urgency during Lahaina firefight. The state Attorney General’s office just released PART ONE of its investigation into the Maui fires, which offers a minute-by-minute timeline of a disaster.





OK, let this sink in: The head of Maui County Emergency Management Agency texted ‘LOL’ while being informed the fires were burning out of control





AG report on Maui wildfires shows lack of urgency from former MEMA head.

People were literally burning to death and they’re texting ‘LOL’.

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2024/04/19/ag-report-maui-wildfires-shows-lack-urgency-former-mema-head/





