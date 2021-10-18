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Urgent DIGITAL ID AUSTRALIA-Then in all other countries...
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269 views • October 18, 2021
VERY URGENT!
This DIGITAL ID, is the 3rd phase, and It is about to be passed in the Australian Parliament.
This woman directs us on how to send an objection to the government.
If passed, you will pay for your grocery shopping with a QR code!
After this, phase four will be the social credit score system!
https://www.digitalidentity.gov.au/have-your-say
Say no!
27th October phase 3 finishes
Everyone must do this immediately and share.
This DIGITAL ID, is the 3rd phase, and It is about to be passed in the Australian Parliament.
This woman directs us on how to send an objection to the government.
If passed, you will pay for your grocery shopping with a QR code!
After this, phase four will be the social credit score system!
https://www.digitalidentity.gov.au/have-your-say
Say no!
27th October phase 3 finishes
Everyone must do this immediately and share.
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