Radically Permissive Over-Sexualization Enabled Epstein, Combs & Weinstein
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
50 followers
97 views • 23 hours ago

Our culture’s obsession with sex isn’t just edgy—it’s dangerous. The glorification of hyper-sexuality in media and elite circles has created the perfect cover for predators like Jeffrey Epstein, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Harvey Weinstein. These men didn’t act alone or in secret; they thrived in a society that normalizes objectification, ignores consent, and turns a blind eye to trafficking. From Epstein’s private island to Hollywood’s casting couch, the abuse was systemic, enabled by power, silence, and indifference. This isn’t an attack on consensual adult sexuality—it’s a call to wake up to the moral decay we’ve accepted. When exploitation is brushed off as excess, predators flourish. It’s time to draw the line. Our failure to act makes us complicit. The consequences are real—and devastating.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/radically-permissive-over-sexualization

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcastharvey weinsteintruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismend human traffickingelite abuse exposedprotect children nowepstein cover upstop sexual exploitationaccountability for predatorsculture of consentdiddy combsnormalize ethics not abuseexpose the client listpower and predation
