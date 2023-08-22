THE MAUI EXPERIMENT! HOW THEY DESTROYED LAHAINA TO BRING IN A WEF SMART CITY GOVERNANCE

Watchman's Duty



Pray for the world to be protected from these pychopaths

After the UN takes over with the WHO convention, agreement or

other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

(WHO CA+ WE ARE IN THE FINAL STAGES BEFORE THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION TAKES OVER with their prevention, preparedness and response in September 2023.

IF WE STAY SILENT ITS JUST LIKE WE ARE IN AGREEMENT!!!!!

STOP THE W.H.O. 666 GLOBAL AGENDA!!

https://rumble.com/v36v67f-stop-the-w.h.o.-666-global-agenda.html

Written silence procedure for the consideration of proposals by the Seventy-third World Health Assembly between its de minimis and resumed sessions

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA73/A73(7)-en.pdf

United States:

https://www.house.gov/representatives

to contact your Representative

https://www.senate.gov/states/statesmap.htm

to contact your Senators

Australia:

https://www.aph.gov.au/Senators_and_Members/Guidelines_for_Contacting_Senators_and_Members

to contact your Member of Parliament.

Canada:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en

to contact your Member of Parliament.

New Zealand:

https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/members-of-parliament/

to contact your Member of Parliament.

United Kingdom:

https://members.parliament.uk/

to contact your Member of Parliament.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR STATE OF HAWAI' PROCLAMATION RELATING TO HOUSING

https://historichawaii.org/wp-content/uploads/Governor-Emergency-Proclamation-re-Housing_July-2023-sm.pdf

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR STATE OF HAWAI’l FIFTH PROCLAMATION RELATING TO HOMELESSNESS

https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2307073.pdf

August 2023 Wildfires: Information and Latest Updates

https://governor.hawaii.gov/emergency-proclamations/