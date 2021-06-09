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Ice Age Farming #SolutionsWatch
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184 views • June 09, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/ice-age-farming-solutionswatch/
Today James talks to Christian Westbrook (aka the Ice Age Farmer) about the problems facing the global food supply—from the coming global solar minimum to the globalist plan to "reset the table" and transform global food systems. More importantly, we discuss what can be done about these problems.
Today James talks to Christian Westbrook (aka the Ice Age Farmer) about the problems facing the global food supply—from the coming global solar minimum to the globalist plan to "reset the table" and transform global food systems. More importantly, we discuss what can be done about these problems.
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