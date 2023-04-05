The Truth has to be said

You may think you know all you need to know about Christianity, but this video will prove you to be wrong. Don't worry, though! This should actually excite you, because you have an opportunity right now to hear what asJesus REALLY taught... and it's soooo much better than what the lukewarm churches are spouting. You'll see how some of the most fundamental "Christian" teachings in the churches today are simply not supported by Jesus, nor even by the Bible itself. So get ready to watch your friendly neighbourhood church crumble to the ground, as you listen to these six FALSE assumptions about Christianity.

