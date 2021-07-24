© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Call: Share With Everyone! You've Got to Hear What He Said This Time! [23.07.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • July 24, 2021
T Teresa - 29 minutes ago:
I don't believe he's accidentally bringing it up. And I don't think anyone is upset about him mentioning it. Nothing is on accident that he's saying or doing.
4,770 Views jul 23, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
87K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QpOoXYinGA4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpOoXYinGA4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
I don't believe he's accidentally bringing it up. And I don't think anyone is upset about him mentioning it. Nothing is on accident that he's saying or doing.
4,770 Views jul 23, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
87K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QpOoXYinGA4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpOoXYinGA4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.