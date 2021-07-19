Giants Emerging Everywhere They Can't Hide This - Mirrored



The Sumerian Civilization tells of a race of giants which ruled over the Sumerians, and there are many depictions of them. Sumerian records speak of a giant king by the name of Gilgamesh who ruled for 126 years. He is generally seen by scholars as an actual historical figure since inscriptions have been found which confirm the existence of other figures associated with him. In Ancient Egypt, there are hundreds of depictions of giants, and the Egyptian records describe the old pharaoh dynasties to be a race of tall giants, and hundreds of giant sarcophagus were also found, but the mummies there were long looted. The Book of Genesis, which is the first book of the Hebrew Bible and the Old Testament, tells us the story of an ancient giant race called the Nephilim. The story of the Nephilim giants is further elaborated in another ancient manuscript – The Book of Enoch. Apparently, the Watchers who were fallen angels, interbred with the women on earth, and as a result, the Nephilim giants were born.