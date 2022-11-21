Best EMF meters Part 12/13 (RFR 2) -- source: 2 4 GHz from 'smart' TV

Watch as much footage as possible, because every test can be a little different (read the preface in the beginning of the video).

Timestamps:

-- 60 cm or 2 feet --

0:21 Cemprotec 34 --- BR-9A

3:21 Trifield TF2 --- Cemprotec 34

5:45 Cemprotec 34 --- Cornet ED88T

7:44 GQ-EMF-390-V2 --- Cemprotec 34

9:53 Trifield TF2 --- Esmog Spion 5G

12:06 Cornet ED88T --- Trifield TF2

15:33 Cornet ED88T --- Safe and Sound Classic II (SaSC2)

18:00 Safe and Sound Classic II (SaSC2) --- GQ-EMF-390-V2

20:07 Safe and Sound Classic II (SaSC2) --- Esmog Spion 5G

-- 30 cm or 1 feet --

22:39 Cornet ED88T -- BR-9A

26:28 Trifield TF2 -- Cornet ED88T

28:06 Trifield TF2 -- GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- (and some Esmog Spion 5G)

32:55 Cornet ED88T -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

35:02 Results

https://baubiologie-magazin.de/breitband-messgeraete/

If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.

I do recommend to watch some videos from other channels, especially for the RF mode, because some devices may perform better or worse depending on the type of signal. Just be aware that if someone isn't carefully performing a test correctly and fair, the result can be very misleading and fool you. My tests were pretty basic, but they are real world tests.

Be careful because a lot of videos out there are reviews and top 10 videos with zero tests and therefore zero proof of what they say is correct, so they can say anything they want and people believe these strangers without evidence.