“Until Proven Otherwise”— Featuring Cardiologists Dr. Peter McCullough + Dr. Aseem Malhotra

“Until Proven Otherwise”
Two World Renowned Cardiologists Borge independently reach the same medical conclusions. American 🇺🇸 Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, and British 🇬🇧 Aseem Malhotra, MD state that their medical opinion is that the sudden deaths, especially in young people, are caused by the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, until proven otherwise.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1rl1kk-until-proven-otherwise-featuring-cardiologists-dr.-peter-mccullough-dr.-ase.html
