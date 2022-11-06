Create New Account
“Until Proven Otherwise”— Featuring Cardiologists Dr. Peter McCullough + Dr. Aseem Malhotra
GalacticStorm
Published 18 days ago
Two World Renowned Cardiologists Borge independently reach the same medical conclusions. American 🇺🇸 Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, and British 🇬🇧 Aseem Malhotra, MD state that their medical opinion is that the sudden deaths, especially in young people, are caused by the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, until proven otherwise.

Source:  https://rumble.com/v1rl1kk-until-proven-otherwise-featuring-cardiologists-dr.-peter-mccullough-dr.-ase.html 


Keywords
mandatesvaccine deathscorona viruscovidplandemicdr aseem malhotradr peter mccullough

