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REBEL Video Exclusive
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20 views • May 17, 2021
COVID restriction you will see here has the goal post changed by dictatorial Australian Broadcasting Corporation (The peoples network) who wanted a staff member out..dismissed at any cost. Watch the covert video camera capture damning evidence of corporate bullying and bullshit at it's best .. Great country this Australia, WELL IT ONCE WAS and well done to the REBEL team exposing this/
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