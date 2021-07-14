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Samuel Adams Porch Rocker Lemon Radler 3.75/5
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0 view • July 14, 2021
The last brew from the Sam Adams Sips of Summer box, this is the Lemon Radler. Radlers are named for cyclists (German) and is usually a 50/50 mix of Lager and Fruit Soda. This one says lemon juice so maybe more a corona-esque take but we'll see if she's up to snuff.
Running 4.5 ABV the IBUs are 8 and the SRM is a 6.
On the nose she is heavy on the lemon with not real beer aroma, no surprise there. The initial hit is lemony and slightly tart with a good mouth fill. She's thin and very fast thru the middle with the lemon oils making her a dirty girl. She finishes surprisingly crisp and dirty on the back end. Not a bad brew but I'm not much of a fan of the style.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
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From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
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Running 4.5 ABV the IBUs are 8 and the SRM is a 6.
On the nose she is heavy on the lemon with not real beer aroma, no surprise there. The initial hit is lemony and slightly tart with a good mouth fill. She's thin and very fast thru the middle with the lemon oils making her a dirty girl. She finishes surprisingly crisp and dirty on the back end. Not a bad brew but I'm not much of a fan of the style.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
Don't forget to hit one of the up/down buttons please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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