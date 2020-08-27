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DON'T WANT A VACCINE? TOO BAD... THIS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGY IS PATENTED. IT'S READY AND WAITING FOR YOU TO JUST WALK BY OR INHALE!
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161 views • August 27, 2020
The fact is.... the technology available to the government and other nefarious types is DECADES MORE ADVANCED than what they're telling us. You can say NO to the Shot but they've anticipated that.
So they just build technology to infect us anyway... Patents Prove it.
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The best way to safeguard yourself and your loved ones... is to take care of yourself on every level.
Physically, mentally, emotional and energetically (spiritually).
Exercise. Eat right. Pray or meditate. Stay positive. Be grateful. Love yourself and humanity.... those bastards don't stand a chance against us.
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
So they just build technology to infect us anyway... Patents Prove it.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The best way to safeguard yourself and your loved ones... is to take care of yourself on every level.
Physically, mentally, emotional and energetically (spiritually).
Exercise. Eat right. Pray or meditate. Stay positive. Be grateful. Love yourself and humanity.... those bastards don't stand a chance against us.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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