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1/27/2022 Miles Guo: I would like to thank the fellow fighter whose Twitter nickname is “Tai Ping Quan”. He was the police officer who handled my case in 1989 and tweeted to clarify many facts about my case. The so-called verdict spread online by the CCP was completely fabricated