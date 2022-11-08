Biden lashes out at Twitter following Musk’s buyout

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RT
Nov 7, 2022
Biden couldn’t hold his frustration over Musk’s Twitter takeover, clearly unhappy with the power shift at the social media giant. Meanwhile, a recent report claims the billionaire apparently fired the platform’s employees that were in charge of policing content moderation for the upcoming US mid-term elections.
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