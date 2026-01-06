Offensive in the Burluk Direction — Rybar's Analysis📝

Throughout December, Russian troops expanded their control zone around the previously liberated Volchansk. On the opposite flank of the direction, they were pushing through the enemy's defense in the Dvorichna area.

➡️By December 11, the Russian Armed Forces had pushed the enemy from several positions near the village and by the end of the month eliminated the wedge in this sector.

➡️Now they are developing attacks towards the chain of settlements Petro-Ivanovka — Obukhivka, seeking to occupy the entire left bank of the Upper Dvorichna.

➡️Simultaneously, on the left flank, the Russian Armed Forces completely cleared the territory of Lyman, and later also freed Vilcha and Prylypka. To the east, after several weeks of heavy fighting, they established positions in Volchanski Khutory and are now gradually pushing Ukrainian formations out of the village.

❗️The offensive continues along the entire border. The Russian army is pushing back the AFU, forming a security zone that has been repeatedly announced at the highest level.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary the morning of January 6, 2026

▪️ From 23:00 on January 4 to 23:00 on January 5, the Ministry of Defense reported on 150 drones shot down over our regions. The enemy during the New Year's holidays increased the daily number of drone attacks. In Leningrad Oblast, a drone crash was reported near the village of Berezhki, including on the territory of a compressor station. In Lipetsk Oblast, a drone crash caused a fire at an industrial facility in the Usman district. In Tver, one person was killed and two were injured: a drone fragment hit the windows of an apartment on the 9th floor of a multi-story building. Reports on air defense were received from Rostov Oblast and Sterlitamak (Bashkiria, 1200 km from the border).

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Chuguev in the Kharkov region, but the enemy's monitoring channels did not report high activity of our strike weapons in the Ukrainian sky.

▪️On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces achieved tactical successes on eight fronts in the Sumy district, and on four in the Grabovsky district. Important was the official announcement of the liberation of Grabovsky - a new direction for the Russian Armed Forces near the border of Krasnaya Yarug in the Belgorod Oblast. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sections - mutual shellings.

▪️In the Kursk Oblast, the rector of the Holy Trinity Monastery was injured in a FPV drone attack in the village of Sudzha.

▪️In the Belgorod Oblast, a man was killed in a drone strike in the village of Novostroevka-Pervaya in the Graivoron district. Another civilian was injured in the village of Belyanka in the Shebekino district. A civilian was injured in the village of Begoshcha in the Rylya district. A 17-year-old boy was injured in Graivoron. Under the attacks of Danilka, Shebekino, Surkovo, Dolgoe Kukuyevka, Grushevka, Yasnye Zori, Novostroevka-Pervaya.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is advancing with battles in the Staritsa area, in the forest southwest of Liman, in Volchansk Hutors, in the Melovoe-Khatnye area, near Dvurechye.

▪️ The situation on the Kupyansk direction is difficult. The advance to Kupyansk-Uzlovoe is in question, our drones are operating over Kurilovka and Peschanoye.

▪️ South, from the direction of the village of Borovaya, there are also signs of "beautiful reports" and "borrowed" settlements. Battles are going on in those villages that were long listed as liberated.

▪️ On the Krasnolimansk direction, the enemy published footage of a "flag-planting" in Divbrova, which was officially taken by our troops at the end of December 2025.

▪️ In the eastern part of the Zaporozhye Oblast, the Eastern Group of Forces reports that the enemy continues to conduct active counter-attacking actions in the direction of the villages of Gulyaypole and Andreevka, but without success.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, in the area of the village of Primorskoe, our paratroopers continue to fight for the village. There are ongoing infantry battles, and both sides' artillery and drones are in operation. A cleanup of Stepnogorsk is underway. Reports are received about progress north towards the villages of Veselyanka and Grigorievka. Positive are assessments from the field about a significant improvement in the supply of our troops with FPV.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)