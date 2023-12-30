Can One Generalize About Women/Female Voters?!?!

CTP S1E28 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Dec 30 2023 and thereafter) at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14222169-christitutionalist-politics-ctp-s1e28-can-one-generalize-about-women-voters )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (CTP S1E28) "Can One 'Generalize' About Women Voters?"

@FedDrone on GAB said "Millennial and later born Women are the worst threat to Democracy - emotional basket cases who are destroying America with their lack of thinking and dependency on "feeling" and buying the feminist bull fed them." which prompted this episode/discussion/exploration.

Plus Andrea Putting (“Empowering visionary change-makers through Social Mission, Bridging divides, with chocolate and coffee”) joins the Show in Segment 2.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."





Episode related pieces...

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/can-one-generalize-about-women-voters/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13950897-christitutionalist-politics-s1e21-god-and-guns

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14103337-christitutionalist-politics-CTPS1Edecspecial-dating-in-this-woke-day-and-age

- corresponding BeforeItsNews piece: https://beforeitsnews.com/republican/2023/12/leftist-indoctrination-making-a-major-impact-on-the-dating-scene-in-these-woke-times-2445165.html

- https://RepublicanSingles.com

- https://changeresearch.com/post/young-women-are-more-liberal-than-young-men/

- https://www.cnbc.com/2023/11/25/survey-64percent-of-men-say-this-is-a-dating-red-flag-.html

- https://newrepublic.com/post/175556/poll-men-women-red-flags-dating

- chart via @USA_Polling and @PopulismUpdates on X: https://twitter.com/PopulismUpdates/status/1701654305311449437

- CTP Official Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20 for 20% off)

- Hoping you all had a Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and upcoming Happy New Year, HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL...

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14196161-christitutionalist-politics-ctp-s1e27-a-very-different-kind-of-christmas

- https://AndreaPutting.com