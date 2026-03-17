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WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Tuesday 3/17/26 • ISRAEL'S EIGHT FRONT WAR, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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TRUMP ADMIN REELS AFTER JOE KENT RESIGNATION OVER IRAN WAR, PLUS… TRUMP RAGES AGAINST NATO ALLIES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ STANDOFF: ‘DO NOT NEED HELP OF ANYONE!’

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