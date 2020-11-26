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"BREAKING" President Trumps lawyers Rudy Giuliani & Jenna Ellis present facts and evidence of corrupt vote county in PA
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128 views • November 26, 2020
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis in ameeting with Pennsylvania expose all the facts of illegal voting that took place, witness testify in front of the PA legislative. Very POWERFUL
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