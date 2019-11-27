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Facebook Secretly Built Facial Recognition App As War On Privacy Expands - FULL SHOW - 11/26/2019
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130 views • November 27, 2019
Tune in as Alex Jones and David Knight break down the ongoing battle for the Bill of Rights as anti-Free Speech activists try to undue centuries worth of common law and the basic notions behind individual rights. Also, Matt Bracken interviews author Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff about the ongoing Islamization of Europe and its threat to western civilization everywhere.
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