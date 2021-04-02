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Who Has Started the Destruction of the United States
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150 views • April 02, 2021
We are going to see a massive second wave of a much more powerful Covid 19 that is vaccine induced. There is going to be much higher rate of death in the second wave. This is caused by viral shedding which occurs when these people take these vaccines. This will bring more lockdowns and other things which are not desirable.
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