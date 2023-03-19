The attack by the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which attempted to advance on Chervonopopovka near Kremennaya, turned into a bloody failure. The infantry and armored vehicles and troops were destroyed by heavy mortar fire from fighters of the Russian Central Military District of O Group "Tvazhnye".
Mirrored -TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.