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The Russian military has reached Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with fighting and heavy bombing in the city, and Vladimir Putin has urged the Ukrainian army to overthrow their government.
At the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Jan Jekielek sat down with Richard Grenell, former U.S. ambassador to Germany, to discuss how the Russian invasion could have been prevented, Germany’s refusal to take a hard line on Russia, and how U.S. policies have fueled a Russia-China alliance.
Jan Jekielek is a senior editor with The Epoch Times and host of the show, "American Thought Leaders."
https://www.theepochtimes.com/richard-grenell-how-american-weakness-emboldened-putin-to-invade-ukraine_4304416.html