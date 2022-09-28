Read the Last Chapter First - The video of YOUR LIFE experiences for the first time!

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Your life has a beginning and an end. There are many chapters to your book, and if you read the future (or last chapters first) you will know where you are headed and know how to survive and succeed.
How do you read the last chapters? Watch this video and find out how, it's all included and it's all very real.
If you thought the TV Series "Person of Interest" was brilliant, well here's the real deal.