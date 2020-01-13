© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/13/20 #RESTART: Iran Ops, MEK, Prince Harry/Giustra, Nader Pedo, Pelosi Threats #WWG1WGA
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • January 14, 2020
You Are Free TV
82.7K subscribers
1/13: Today we see RESTART offer a 72 hour ultimatum to Tehran before the revolutionary group undertakes what they call PLAN B for an armed uprising in Iran. This threat is being censored by all media....Meanwhile, Pelosi threatens that President Trump will never be allowed to take office in 2020.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch this powerful doc on 5G!!:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-0...
Watch the announcement by RESTART:
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-pl...
Frank Giustra, the ukrainian billionaire involved in Uranium 1 & DS covert ops owns the estate where Prince Harry/Markle living:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/frank-...
https://www.news.com.au/entertainment...
TRUreporting gives info on the Ontario nuclear warning yesterday and the call for role players for possible FF in BC, CAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErCxj...
https://www.krgv.com/news/governor-te...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-a...
https://news.yahoo.com/serious-minded...
YAFTV is being prevented from posting links....They will be posted as soon as possible...
PLEASE HIT THE LIKE/SUBSCRIBE, ways to support below:
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
To support the channel:
Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
82.7K subscribers
1/13: Today we see RESTART offer a 72 hour ultimatum to Tehran before the revolutionary group undertakes what they call PLAN B for an armed uprising in Iran. This threat is being censored by all media....Meanwhile, Pelosi threatens that President Trump will never be allowed to take office in 2020.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch this powerful doc on 5G!!:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-0...
Watch the announcement by RESTART:
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-pl...
Frank Giustra, the ukrainian billionaire involved in Uranium 1 & DS covert ops owns the estate where Prince Harry/Markle living:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/frank-...
https://www.news.com.au/entertainment...
TRUreporting gives info on the Ontario nuclear warning yesterday and the call for role players for possible FF in BC, CAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErCxj...
https://www.krgv.com/news/governor-te...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-a...
https://news.yahoo.com/serious-minded...
YAFTV is being prevented from posting links....They will be posted as soon as possible...
PLEASE HIT THE LIKE/SUBSCRIBE, ways to support below:
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
To support the channel:
Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.