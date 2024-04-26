Red Pill Nation Hangout #371 Hollywood Edition

1. 11:25 The View hosts impress everyone with their grasp on science (The Eclipse)

2. 36:07 Reacher Star Alan Ritchson has meltdown attacks Cops, Christians & Trump

3. 47:50 New Romeo and Juliet movie stars Tom Holland and quite possibly the ugliest black actress ever (Francesca Amewudah-Rivers) MSM attempting race card to deflect criticism

4. 1:06:26 Disney caught using bots to promote Star Wars Outlaws, Community Manager (Shauna Jones) exposed as Anti White Misandric Bigot and Star Wars females designed to be ugly

5. 1:31:23 Hollywood Studios have reduced pilot episodes 95% this year

6. 1:49:30 Wokesters Melting down over Joker movie because Lady Gaga is in it

7. 2:03:22 Leftists are pissed because Civil War wasn’t woke





