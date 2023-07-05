Create New Account
Secret Service Evacuates the White House after Cocaine found; Hunter is not a suspect....
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

NEWSMAX Rob Schmidt:

Hunter is not a suspect.... but he was just at the WH on Friday!

Hunter Biden may have left his "party favors" at dad's house, and establishment media will say anything to protect the Bidens:

The US Secret Service (USSS) rushed many outside of the White House on Sunday after it came across what was initially identified as an "unknown item."

"US Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex," a spokesperson for the agency told Fox News.

"As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded."


#news  #WhiteHouseCocaine

@SchmittNYC's "News From The Left"

ccpbiden crime familybiden regimewhite house cocaine

