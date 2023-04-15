ITHAKA DETAILS FATHERS FIGHT TO FREE JULIAN ASSANGE

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 14, 2023
John and Gabriel Shipton discuss their gripping documentary, Ithaka, which chronicles the unrelenting struggle to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, their son and brother, from a high-security prison in Britain for his part in releasing classified US government files to the public.
