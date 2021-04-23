Shocking Truth About Adrenochrome & Child Trafficking: Jim Caviezel & Tim Ballard

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Jim Caveizel speaks to the Tulsa Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa April 16-17, 2021. He discusses the child sex trafficking and shows the preview/trailer of the movie "Sound of Freedom" which is scheduled to be released end of 2021. The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard
Jim Caviezel bursts into tears while explaining the background of his new film "Sound Of Freedom". He talks about the horror of adrenochrome and child trafficking. Over 10 million kids are sex trafficked each year around the world by many of the most famous people in Hollywood, big business, and politics. They are slaughtered and tortured like animals according to Caviezel.